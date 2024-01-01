rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854491
Indian court, Federal Building, Golden Gate International Exposition (1939) poster by Louis B. Siegriest. Original public…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Indian court, Federal Building, Golden Gate International Exposition (1939) poster by Louis B. Siegriest. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8854491

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Indian court, Federal Building, Golden Gate International Exposition (1939) poster by Louis B. Siegriest. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

More