https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The Great War by Hanns von Zobeltitz, a book with maps and pictures (1916) vintage poster by Ludwig Hohlwein. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8854492

