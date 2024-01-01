https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854493Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA toast to Kultur (1916) vintage poster by Louis Raemaekers. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8854493View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 631 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1842 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4715 x 2481 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4715 x 2481 px | 300 dpi | 33.49 MBFree DownloadA toast to Kultur (1916) vintage poster by Louis Raemaekers. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.More