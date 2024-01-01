https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854495Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVisit the aquarium in Fairmount Park (1936-1937) poster by Robert Muchley. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8854495View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1042 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1310 x 1508 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1310 x 1508 px | 300 dpi | 5.65 MBFree DownloadVisit the aquarium in Fairmount Park (1936-1937) poster by Robert Muchley. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.More