Sculpture exhibition New York City art project : Work Projects Administration (1936) poster. Original public domain image…
Sculpture exhibition New York City art project : Work Projects Administration (1936) poster. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8854500

View CC0 License

