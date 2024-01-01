https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854505Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text[Exhibition] in Brusberg's Grafikgalerie im Kubus (1976) poster. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8854505View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 981 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2861 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7500 x 9175 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7500 x 9175 px | 300 dpi | 196.88 MBFree Download[Exhibition] in Brusberg's Grafikgalerie im Kubus (1976) poster. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More