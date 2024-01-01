https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854516Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe jungle by Upton Sinclair (1906) poster. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8854516View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1986 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2517 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5496 x 7641 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1986 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5496 x 7641 px | 300 dpi | 120.17 MBFree DownloadThe jungle by Upton Sinclair (1906) poster. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More