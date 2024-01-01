https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854525Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTake home a smile (1979) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8854525View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFPoster JPEG 3508 x 4926 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3582 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2006 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6455 x 9065 px | 300 dpiPoster TIFF 3508 x 4926 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3582 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2006 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6455 x 9065 px | 300 dpi | 167.41 MBFree DownloadTake home a smile (1979) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More