rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854529
A concert of praise - work by Britten, Bruckner, Hanson, Faur&eacute;, and spirituals (1980) poster by Lanny Sommese.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A concert of praise - work by Britten, Bruckner, Hanson, Fauré, and spirituals (1980) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8854529

View CC0 License

A concert of praise - work by Britten, Bruckner, Hanson, Fauré, and spirituals (1980) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More