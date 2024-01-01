https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854530Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCharity Ball - Gatsby's Mr. C's (1982) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8854530View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 917 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2674 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7270 x 9515 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7270 x 9515 px | 300 dpi | 197.91 MBFree DownloadCharity Ball - Gatsby's Mr. C's (1982) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More