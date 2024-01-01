https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854534Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHodie School of Music Christmas Concert (1980) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8854534View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 916 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2672 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7405 x 9700 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7405 x 9700 px | 300 dpi | 205.5 MBFree DownloadHodie School of Music Christmas Concert (1980) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.More