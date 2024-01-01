https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854537Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSerjeant Musgrave's dance by John Arden (1970) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8854537View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 942 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2747 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6990 x 8905 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6990 x 8905 px | 300 dpi | 178.09 MBFree DownloadSerjeant Musgrave's dance by John Arden (1970) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.More