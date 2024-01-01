rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854538
Exhibition of American product and package design (1965) poster by Industrial Designers Society of America and Package…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Exhibition of American product and package design (1965) poster by Industrial Designers Society of America and Package Designers Council. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8854538

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Exhibition of American product and package design (1965) poster by Industrial Designers Society of America and Package Designers Council. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

More