https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854538Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextExhibition of American product and package design (1965) poster by Industrial Designers Society of America and Package Designers Council. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8854538View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 905 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2639 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7515 x 9965 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7515 x 9965 px | 300 dpi | 214.28 MBFree DownloadExhibition of American product and package design (1965) poster by Industrial Designers Society of America and Package Designers Council. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.More