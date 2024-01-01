rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854540
Your right to vote is your opportunity to protect (1943) election poster by Chester Raymond Miller. Original public domain…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Your right to vote is your opportunity to protect (1943) election poster by Chester Raymond Miller. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8854540

View CC0 License

Your right to vote is your opportunity to protect (1943) election poster by Chester Raymond Miller. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

More