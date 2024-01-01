https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854541Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSeven ceramai - an invitational exhibition (1980) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8854541View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 916 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2671 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7562 x 9909 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7562 x 9909 px | 300 dpi | 214.41 MBFree DownloadSeven ceramai - an invitational exhibition (1980) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.More