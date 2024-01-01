rawpixel
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8854541

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Seven ceramai - an invitational exhibition (1980) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

