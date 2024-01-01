rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Mass communication of complicated issues Karl Taylor Compton seminar series (1970) vintage poster by Dietmar R. Winkler. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
8854552

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

