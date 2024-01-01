rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854561
Institutes in Allied Health Administration poster (1979) by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Institutes in Allied Health Administration poster (1979) by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8854561

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Institutes in Allied Health Administration poster (1979) by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

More