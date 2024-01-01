rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854565
To-day, buy that liberty bond (1917&ndash;1918) poster. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

To-day, buy that liberty bond (1917–1918) poster. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8854565

View CC0 License

To-day, buy that liberty bond (1917–1918) poster. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More