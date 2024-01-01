https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854576Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSven Lukin, new paintings at Pace (1964) poster. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8854576View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 868 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2533 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5760 x 7960 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5760 x 7960 px | 300 dpi | 131.18 MBFree DownloadSven Lukin, new paintings at Pace (1964) poster. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More