https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854579Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text1st international girlie exhibit (1964) vintage poster by Pace Gallery. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8854579View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 944 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2753 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5600 x 7120 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5600 x 7120 px | 300 dpi | 114.13 MBFree Download1st international girlie exhibit (1964) vintage poster by Pace Gallery. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.More