https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854592
Take along a book (1910) camping poster by Magnus Norstad. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.
View public domain image source here

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8854592

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

