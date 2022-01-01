https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8855463Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWinter leafless trees mobile wallpaper, nature illustration background psdMorePremiumID : 8855463View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 68.69 MBInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1969 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Winter leafless trees mobile wallpaper, nature illustration background psdMore