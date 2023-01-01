https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8856633Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCouple in ball gown clipart psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 8856633View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3572 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 141.78 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3572 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Couple in ball gown clipart psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More