https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8860202Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSketch of a flying gull, 1857 - 1875part of a sketchbook, by Ferdinand von WrightOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8860202View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 731 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2159 x 1316 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSketch of a flying gull, 1857 - 1875part of a sketchbook, by Ferdinand von WrightMore