https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8860202
Sketch of a flying gull, 1857 - 1875part of a sketchbook, by Ferdinand von Wright
Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8860202

View CC0 License

