https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8860919Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextManly courage of the celebrated pajuelera in the ring at saragosa, 1815 - 1816, by Francisco de GoyaOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8860919View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 834 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2062 x 1433 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadManly courage of the celebrated pajuelera in the ring at saragosa, 1815 - 1816, by Francisco de GoyaMore