https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8860919
Manly courage of the celebrated pajuelera in the ring at saragosa, 1815 - 1816, by Francisco de Goya
Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8860919

View CC0 License

