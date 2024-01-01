https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862211Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLandscape with shingle basket and woman sitting, 1859, Werner HolmbergOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8862211View CC0 LicenseJPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1433 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2073 x 1485 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLandscape with shingle basket and woman sitting, 1859, Werner HolmbergMore