https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862222Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSeated male model holding a sword, academy study, 1874, by Albert EdelfeltOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8862222View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 978 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1763 x 2164 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSeated male model holding a sword, academy study, 1874, by Albert EdelfeltMore