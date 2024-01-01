https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862341Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSommarlandskap med ett större lövträd i mitten samt en ångbåt, 1878, Lars Theodor BillingOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8862341View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 785 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2200 x 1439 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSommarlandskap med ett större lövträd i mitten samt en ångbåt, 1878, Lars Theodor BillingMore