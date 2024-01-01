https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863226Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSketch for the chancel stained glass window in turku cathedral, 1923, by Magnus EnckellOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8863226View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1084 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3162 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5316 x 5884 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSketch for the chancel stained glass window in turku cathedral, 1923, by Magnus EnckellMore