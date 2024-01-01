rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863226
Sketch for the chancel stained glass window in turku cathedral, 1923, by Magnus Enckell
Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8863226

View CC0 License

