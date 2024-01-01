https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863250Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFrom the garden: flowers and birds, 1853 - 1854, by Ferdinand von WrightOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8863250View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 867 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2528 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3543 x 2559 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFrom the garden: flowers and birds, 1853 - 1854, by Ferdinand von WrightMore