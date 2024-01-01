rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863261
Aino ackté as alcestis on the banks of the styx, 1902, by Albert Edelfelt
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Aino ackté as alcestis on the banks of the styx, 1902, by Albert Edelfelt

Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8863261

View CC0 License

Aino ackté as alcestis on the banks of the styx, 1902, by Albert Edelfelt

More