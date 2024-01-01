https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863327Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSkulls, closing vignette for chapter 14, illustration for seven brothers, 1907, by Akseli Gallen-KallelaOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8863327View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1076 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1580 x 1417 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSkulls, closing vignette for chapter 14, illustration for seven brothers, 1907, by Akseli Gallen-KallelaMore