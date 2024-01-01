https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863359Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of the artist's sister annie edelfelt, 1883, by Albert EdelfeltOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8863359View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 890 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2596 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2628 x 3543 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPortrait of the artist's sister annie edelfelt, 1883, by Albert EdelfeltMore