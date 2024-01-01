https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863360Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIlmarinen ploughing the viper-field, sketch for the cupola frescoes of the finnish pavilion at the 1900 paris world’s fair, 1899, by Akseli Gallen-KallelaOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8863360View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1153 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1575 x 1513 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadIlmarinen ploughing the viper-field, sketch for the cupola frescoes of the finnish pavilion at the 1900 paris world’s fair, 1899, by Akseli Gallen-KallelaMore