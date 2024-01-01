rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863371
Woman ironing, study for the washerwomen, 1888, by Albert Edelfelt
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Woman ironing, study for the washerwomen, 1888, by Albert Edelfelt

Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8863371

View CC0 License

Woman ironing, study for the washerwomen, 1888, by Albert Edelfelt

More