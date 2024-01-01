https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863387Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBil-bol, poster for an automobile retailer (1907) by Akseli Gallen-KallelaOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8863387View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 931 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2892 x 2244 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBil-bol, poster for an automobile retailer (1907) by Akseli Gallen-KallelaMore