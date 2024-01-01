https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863395Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSupplies on the move from the poem the commissary driver, 1897 - 1900, by Albert EdelfeltOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8863395View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 810 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1575 x 1063 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSupplies on the move from the poem the commissary driver, 1897 - 1900, by Albert EdelfeltMore