https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863415Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPilvet 1900-luvun alusta (n. 1910-12 ?), 1910 - 1912part of a sketchbook, Eero JärnefeltOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8863415View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 926 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2042 x 1575 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPilvet 1900-luvun alusta (n. 1910-12 ?), 1910 - 1912part of a sketchbook, Eero JärnefeltMore