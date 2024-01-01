https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863425Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextView over haikko, 1899, by Albert EdelfeltOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8863425View CC0 LicenseJPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1419 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2483 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3543 x 2514 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadView over haikko, 1899, by Albert EdelfeltMore