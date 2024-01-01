https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863449Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVäinämöinen's voyage, 1909, by Akseli Gallen-KallelaOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8863449View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 607 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1769 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3543 x 1791 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadVäinämöinen's voyage, 1909, by Akseli Gallen-KallelaMore