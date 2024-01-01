https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863467Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLemminkäinen and the cowherd, 1919 - 1920, Joseph AlanenOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8863467View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 928 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2707 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3543 x 2740 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLemminkäinen and the cowherd, 1919 - 1920, Joseph AlanenMore