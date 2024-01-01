rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863572
Portrait of alma rydeng (later lönnberg), 1913, Jalmari Ruokokoski
Portrait of alma rydeng (later lönnberg), 1913, Jalmari Ruokokoski

Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8863572

View CC0 License

Portrait of alma rydeng (later lönnberg), 1913, Jalmari Ruokokoski

