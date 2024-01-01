https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863615Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe seamstress, half-length portrait (the working woman), 1927, Helene SchjerfbeckOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8863615View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 888 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2591 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2623 x 3543 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe seamstress, half-length portrait (the working woman), 1927, Helene SchjerfbeckMore