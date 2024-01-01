rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863639
Carl gustaf swan at his work table, 1889, Eero Järnefelt
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Carl gustaf swan at his work table, 1889, Eero Järnefelt

Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8863639

View CC0 License

Carl gustaf swan at his work table, 1889, Eero Järnefelt

More