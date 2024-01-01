https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863639Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCarl gustaf swan at his work table, 1889, Eero JärnefeltOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8863639View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1006 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1153 x 1375 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1153 x 1375 px | 300 dpi | 3.99 MBFree DownloadCarl gustaf swan at his work table, 1889, Eero JärnefeltMore