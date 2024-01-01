https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863684Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTree plants, sketch for the painting fairy tale princess, 1895 - 1896, by Thorsten WasastjernaOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8863684View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 930 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2713 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3543 x 2746 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTree plants, sketch for the painting fairy tale princess, 1895 - 1896, by Thorsten WasastjernaMore