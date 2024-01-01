rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863684
Tree plants, sketch for the painting fairy tale princess, 1895 - 1896, by Thorsten Wasastjerna
Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8863684

