https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863792
The gipsy woman ; the romani woman, 1919, Helene Schjerfbeck
Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8863792

View CC0 License

