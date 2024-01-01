https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863792Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe gipsy woman ; the romani woman, 1919, Helene SchjerfbeckOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8863792View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1013 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2956 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2992 x 3543 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe gipsy woman ; the romani woman, 1919, Helene SchjerfbeckMore