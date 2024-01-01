https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863854Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA girl playing, 1909, by Hugo SimbergOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8863854View CC0 LicenseJPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1089 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1089 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1089 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1502 x 1515 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA girl playing, 1909, by Hugo SimbergMore