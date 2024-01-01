rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863920
Maria elisabeth von wright, the artist's mother, 1844, Wilhelm von Wright
Maria elisabeth von wright, the artist's mother, 1844, Wilhelm von Wright

Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8863920

View CC0 License

