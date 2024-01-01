https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863939Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFishermen on the shore, 1865, Berndt LindholmOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8863939View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 781 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2278 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7782 x 5066 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7782 x 5066 px | 300 dpi | 112.84 MBFree DownloadFishermen on the shore, 1865, Berndt LindholmMore