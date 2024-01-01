https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863977Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVäinämöinen playing the kantele, study, 1857 - 1858, by Robert Wilhelm EkmanOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8863977View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 931 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1222 x 1575 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadVäinämöinen playing the kantele, study, 1857 - 1858, by Robert Wilhelm EkmanMore